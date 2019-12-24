17-year-old arrested in February homicide in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Montgomery woman and the attempted murder of another woman in February.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Elijah Reese, 17, of Montgomery is charged with capital murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was taken into custody Monday.
MPD officers and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of Marlowe Drive on Feb. 2 at around 8:42 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting. There, they found a woman, identified as 42-year-old Orangeal White, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Another woman was also found at the scene, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WSFA 12 News highlighted this case during our November Crimestoppers special. Investigators say White was driving her vehicle with her husband and daughter inside. She pulled up to Marlowe Drive and police say several unseen gunmen shot into her side of the car. She was killed and her daughter was shot.
Reese was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond.
