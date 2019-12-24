14-year-old girl has been missing for over a week, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can help bring a missing teen girl home in time for the holidays.
According to the police report, Blanquita Deleon was last seen on Dec. 16 at her West 111 Street home and at John Marshall High School on West 140th Street.
Friends reported to police on Dec. 21 that Deleon reportedly said through the Messenger app that she was with her boyfriend, but she has not been heard from since.
The teen girl’s mother said her daughter suffers from anxiety, depression, and previously expressed suicidal thoughts.
Detectives looked for Deleon in her neighborhood, at hospitals, and in the morgue, but the searches were unsuccessful.
The 14-year-old Puerto Rican girl is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has red eyes with brown eyes.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.