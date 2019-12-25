Eufaula man dead after nightclub shooting Christmas morning

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man is dead after an early Christmas morning shooting.
According to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, Orlando Woodley, 34, was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. from injuries caused by gunshot to his upper body. Officers found the victim inside a nightclub on Wall Street after midnight and began medical assistance.
Eufaula Fire Rescue took the victim to Medical Center Barbour for treatment, where he later died.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
