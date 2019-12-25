Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-NUTRITION PROGRAM
Mississippi will phase out warehouses for nutrition program
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will close distribution centers for a federal nutrition program in the coming year in order to move to a system that could be simpler to use. A health department official says the Women Infants and Children program will, instead, use electronic benefits cards. Those will allow recipients to buy food at grocery stores and pharmacies. Most other states already have programs like this. The WIC program serves almost half of all infants born in the United States.
CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE
Alabama ups deer disease checks; CWD in neighboring states
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is increasing checks for a lethal deer disease because chronic wasting disease has been found in neighboring Mississippi and Tennessee. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is asking hunters to submit harvested deer for tests. This can be done at check stations, drop-off freezers, or offices of the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. The department has posted instructions and a map of drop-off locations on its Outdoor Alabama website. Drop-off tests require removing the deer's head, including four to six inches of neck, and putting it in a provided plastic bag. Antlers can be removed first.
WARREN STRAIN-STROKE
Alderman, Mississippi agency spokesman has stroke, in coma
MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi alderman who also is spokesman for a state department is hospitalized after a stroke. Warren Strain's wife posted a long message on Facebook saying her husband is in a coma after a stroke Monday morning, and asking for prayers. Sandra Strain said her husband was scheduled for back surgery but suffered the stroke before leaving for the hospital. News outlets report that Strain was a TV journalist for 18 years, spent more than a decade as spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety and is currently spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
MISSISSIPPI AGRICULTURE
Poultry, timber remain Mississippi's top crops in 2019
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Poultry and timber remain atop Mississippi's agricultural economy. Mississippi State University says broilers, eggs and chickens brought nearly $2.8 billion to the state’s economy while timber brought in about $1.5 billion. Poultry was down 3% from a record high in 2018. Extension Service poultry specialist Tom Tabler says the big challenges were lower egg prices and a growing industry shift to poultry raised without any use of antibiotics. Severance taxes collected from timber sales are expected to be up from both 2018 and 2019. Final figures won't be in until February.
AP-US-ODD-POTHOLE-TREE-SONG
Pothole Christmas tree inspires pastor to write holiday song
McCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A scraggly metal Christmas tree planted in a pothole has inspired a Mississippi minister's holiday song. The Enterprise-Journal of McComb reports that the Rev. Leon Hitchens of Webb Chapel Church in Liberty wrote “Pothole Christmas Tree” after local radio host Fern Crossley showed him the makeshift holiday scene. The song celebrates resident John Drummond, who stuck the base of a wire Christmas tree into the traffic cone sticking out of a pothole. Neighbors decorated it with tinsel, ornaments and a large star on the top. Hitchens said Drummond "took what was supposed to be a bad situation and made it for the good.”
AP-US-ODD-GRINCH-PATROL
Officer creates Christmas 'investigation' for neighbor, 3
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer created a Christmas caper for her preschool neighbor to investigate. The Oxford Eagle reports that city Police Officer Rachel Ratcliffe knew 3-year-old Bailey Stacey's family had had a rough year. He and his parents had stayed in her house when theirs flooded and they had to move. With two officer friends, Ratcliffe set up clues for Bailey to follow to save Oxford from the Grinch. One of those friends got the clues in place. The other played the Dr. Seuss character. Bailey caught the Grinch green-handed in the mayor's office, stuffing Christmas presents into his sack.