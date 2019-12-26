Enterprise man killed trying to pass in no-passing zone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was killed when he crashed in Holmes County on Christmas Day.
The crash took place Christmas evening around 4:22 pm and caused the closure of both lanes of Hwy 79 in Holmes County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, an Enterprise man driving a Ford Mustang was trying to pass in a no-passing zone when he collided with the vehicle he was trying to pass as well as an oncoming car.
The Mustang overturned several times and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The truck the Mustang had been passing was driven by Nicholas Coatney of Chipley, Fla. Coatney was not injured.The oncoming vehicle was driven by Ruby and Gary Grizzell, of McMinnville, TN. They both sustained serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
The name of the Enterprise man driving the Ford Mustang has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2019 WTVY. All rights reserved.