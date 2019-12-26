Funeral arrangements for victims in Geneva County crash

Addyson was born May 30, 2003, in Dothan, Alabama to Frederick Elton and Erica Danielle Coleman Martin. She was a member of the Geneva First Baptist Church, where she was very active in her church youth group. She also played on the Geneva High School Lady Panthers Varsity Softball and Volleyball Teams. She was a member of the Beta Club and involved in the Warren H. Beck Youth Leadership program. She was very active in pageants, where she currently holds the title of Teen Miss Geneva, and playing sports was her passion.