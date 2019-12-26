LifeSouth in need of blood, platelet donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the new year quickly approaches, officials at LifeSouth say that this is when donations usually start to dwindle, but there is still a critical need for blood and platelet donations.
“Right after Christmas, even leading up to Christmas, we have a difficult time supplying all of the blood for hospitals,” says LifeSouth South Alabama District Director, Sharon Carpenter.
With so many people going out of town for the holidays, Carpenter says that can lead to bare shelves at the blood bank.
“We are in critical need of especially O pos and O neg blood types and platelet donations,” she said.
All blood donated to LifeSouth stays in the area where it’s donated, making LifeSouth the only source of blood for some local hospitals.
"We supply 100 percent of all of the local hospitals. Jackson Hospital, Baptist South, Baptist East. We also are in the tri-county area so Prattville and Elmore County, we supply those hospitals as well," Carpenter says.
And if LifeSouth doesn’t have donations then they can’t supply the hospitals.
"When we don't have the blood products here then the hospitals don't have what they need on their shelves, so if there were to be a disaster or some type of emergency or a trauma victim that comes in and uses a large amount of blood that blood would not be available," Carpenter says.
LifeSouth is open seven days a week for donations.
