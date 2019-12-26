10-month-old killed in Christmas Eve shooting, woman arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 10-month-old was killed in a Monroe County shooting on Christmas Eve.
According to a post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, Sheriff Tom Boatwright reports deputies responded to 860 County Road 42 in the Peterman community, where 10-month-old Jamaya Austin was shot in the face. It is believed Tamika Stallworth opened fire into an occupied vehicle, which Austin was inside of.
MCSO reports the child was rushed to the Monroe County ER then transferred to USA Hospital, where she passed away. Stallworth was taken into custody on Tuesday, and on Thursday she was charged with murder. Her bond has been set at $750,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.