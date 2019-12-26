Ozark police say injured officer has shown ‘significant improvement’

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - An Ozark police officer injured in a shooting on Dec. 12 continues to show significant improvement, according to the Ozark Police Department.
Police said on Thursday Officer Samuel Yoh has made the following improvements:
- Full movement of hands, arms, and legs
- Opening of both eyes with almost full vision
- Recognizes familiar faces (family and friends)
- Ability to stand and sit in a chair
- Ability to walk short distances with assistance
- Ability to speak fluently (read a book)
- Ability to feed himself
Ozark police continue to ask for prayers for Yoh and ask that only family, close friends and law enforcement visit Yoh at this time.
According to the Ozark Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday while officers were responding to a call in the 100 block of Briar Hill Court.
Police say Yoh saw a man walking in the roadway holding a rifle. When Yoh got out of his patrol vehicle the man immediately began shooting at him. Yoh and his vehicle were hit multiple times.
Ozark police say Yoh’s backup returned fire and killed the man, identified as 23-year-old Bradley Cutchens.
Anyone who would like to send letters or cards to Yoh can send them to the Ozark Police Department at P.O. Box 1987 Ozark, Alabama 36361.
