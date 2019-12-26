Pedestrians injured in Millbrook crash

According to Johnson, an 18-year-old was driving from the Walmart on Grandview Road when she apparently dropped a cup containing a beverage onto her car floor. Johnson says when the 18-year-old attempted to pick up the cup, her vehicle left the roadway, careened off of a tree and re-entered Kensley Lane. As the vehicle re-entered the roadway, the driver’s side of the rear quarter panel struck both pedestrians, who were walking eastbound on Kensley Lane.