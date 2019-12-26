Pedestrians injured in Millbrook crash

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson says two pedestrians are in a Montgomery hospital with injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday.
According to Johnson, an 18-year-old was driving from the Walmart on Grandview Road when she apparently dropped a cup containing a beverage onto her car floor. Johnson says when the 18-year-old attempted to pick up the cup, her vehicle left the roadway, careened off of a tree and re-entered Kensley Lane. As the vehicle re-entered the roadway, the driver’s side of the rear quarter panel struck both pedestrians, who were walking eastbound on Kensley Lane.
Johnson says the vehicle continued across the roadway before jumping the curb on the north side of the road, landing in a ditch.
The two pedestrians, a 61-year-old woman, and a 58-year-old man, were transported to the ER at Baptist South. Johnson says the woman was transported via Haynes Life Flight after medics described her injuries as “serious to life-threatening."
The 18-year-old, Johnson says, is uninjured.
Johnson says at this time no criminal charges are expected to be filed as he says this appears to be a “horrible accident and a case of distracted driving.”
Johnson says the beverage that was inside the cup was non-alcoholic.
All persons involved in this incident are Millbrook residents.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.