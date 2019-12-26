Pilot dies as air ambulance crashes on Christmas

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The pilot of a medical helicopter that crashed Christmas afternoon has died.
61-year old Douglas Davis suffered an apparent heart attack while landing the air ambulance at the Headland Airport.
Henry County Coroner Derek Wright said an autopsy will be performed but he believes Davis most likely suffered a heart attack.
The crew of three had been on a call in the Florida panhandle and was returning to the Headland Airport where Survivor Flight 15 is based.
The helicopter landed upside down a short distance from the designated landing area.
The crash happened about 5:00 Wednesday afternoon.