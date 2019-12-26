Rain chances build into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another dry and warm day is in store! Highs will warm to near 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Then, low end rain chances return tomorrow, and build as we head into the weekend...
A few sprinkles are possible tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Clouds will hang around with highs near 70 yet again.
A few more showers are possible Saturday, then more rain arrives Sunday with our next cold front.
There’s still uncertainty when it comes to the strong storm threat Sunday. There is enough shear to support strong storms, but the amount of instability seems to be limited at this time. Check back in for updates.
Scattered, light showers become possible again as we ring in the new year. More rain becomes likely for the first day of 2020.
