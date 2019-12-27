Geneva mourns teenagers killed in car accident with grief counseling

“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our three exceptional students. There are no words to express the sense of loss that our community is experiencing this morning. Geneva is a close-knit community. When one hurts, we all hurt. The goal today is for our students and our community to have an opportunity to cry, talk, pray and to find comfort together. Moving forward we will rally around the families, but for now, we need time to mourn together. We appreciate the prayers of everyone in the Wiregrass and throughout the state. We would ask that everyone continue to lift the families up in prayer and to remember our injured student who has undergone extensive surgery. The outpouring of support is an indication of the positive way that each girl lived their lives.”