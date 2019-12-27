Geneva mourns teenagers killed in car accident with grief counseling

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Geneva is mourning the loss of three teenagers who died in a car accident Wednesday night.
Police and sheriff's deputies were still on the scene, while friends and loved ones of the girls went to the First Baptist Church.
Grief counselors were there to try and help people start the healing process.
"Christmas will never be the same for this community, especially the families that have to endure this,” said Geneva City School Board President Russell Clausell.
Clausell has had to handle losing students in the past during his time as Geneva City School Board president but nothing of this magnitude.
Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin, all Geneva High School students, died in a car accident on Christmas night in Geneva.
"Those girls touched a lot of lives, and that’s why you see the real hurt and the coming together of young and old,” said Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ron Snell.
Young and old came together at First Baptist Church, where 20 grief counselors were there to help.
"There’s not anything that we can do to change the hurt and make it go away, but being here allows us to start the process of grieving,” said First Baptist Church Geneva Pastor Ed Scott.
It will still be a couple of weeks until school starts again, but it will still be a fresh wound when students roam the halls without Cassidy, Emilee, and Addyson.
"In the weeks and days ahead, we'll rally around the families, but today [Thursday] we just have to mourn,” said Snell.
Snell released a full statement that was shared on the Geneva City Schools Facebook page:
“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our three exceptional students. There are no words to express the sense of loss that our community is experiencing this morning. Geneva is a close-knit community. When one hurts, we all hurt. The goal today is for our students and our community to have an opportunity to cry, talk, pray and to find comfort together. Moving forward we will rally around the families, but for now, we need time to mourn together. We appreciate the prayers of everyone in the Wiregrass and throughout the state. We would ask that everyone continue to lift the families up in prayer and to remember our injured student who has undergone extensive surgery. The outpouring of support is an indication of the positive way that each girl lived their lives.”
There were two other girls in the car that survived the crash.
One was taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she underwent surgery.
Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons tells WTVY the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
He did say that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
