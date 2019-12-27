Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

HARDWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia state prison officials are investigating an inmate death as a homicide. Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections said Thursday that they believe inmate Michael Dawson died from injuries in a fight with another inmate on Christmas. Dawson was an inmate at Baldwin State Prison in Hardwick. Officials didn't name the inmate suspected of killing Dawson. They say the prison system and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death. Dawson was convicted in 2001 in Polk County for rape and aggravated assault. He was later convicted of murder in Savannah in 2008 and sentenced to life.