Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's child welfare agency says it received seven calls between 2014 and 2017 about the family of a Meridian boy with special medical needs. But the Department of Child Protection Services says it had no contact with the family after 2017. That changed when the 5-year-old boy, Jakie Toole, was reported missing this year. He was found dead in a basement in September. Police say Jakie's mother left him with someone else for several months. The mother is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The woman who was supposed to take care of him is charged with capital murder.