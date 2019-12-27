Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHRISTMAS PARTY-STABBING
15-year-old charged as adult in stabbing at Christmas party
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A 15-year-old Mississippi teenager faces an aggravated assault charge after a stabbing at a Christmas party. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, in a news release, said Tyler William Reed, of Escatawpa, is being charged as an adult. The victim, 37-year-old David Michael Woodard, of Lucedale, was stabbed in the chest while at Reed's home for a Chistmas get-together. Woodard underwent surgery at Singing River Hospital. His condition was not immediately available. Ezell says no motive for the attack has been found at this time.
MISSISSIPPI FLOODING-DEBRIS REMOVAL
New county leaders to decide on flood debris hauling payment
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — New leaders will decide how a Mississippi county will pay to haul away flood debris. The Vicksburg Post reports that Warren County supervisors voted to delay a decision on debris hauling, which could cost the county more than $100,000. A total of 24 homes at Eagle Lake have been demolished by volunteers following flooding. The delay means the next board of supervisors will decide after they are sworn in on Jan. 1. Under the plan, the county would place dumpsters in the Eagle Lake area to collect debris. That would cut the number of trips to the county's landfill.
MURDER ARREST
Tribal police arrest Mississippi man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man wanted for murder has been arrested. Rushaka Cobb was arrested Wednesday by tribal police in the Crystal Ridge portion of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, according to local news outlets. Cobb is charged with murder in the killing of Lee Hughes in Louisville. Police have yet to explain why they suspect that the 27-year-old Cobb shot and killed Hughes. The victim was found dead Monday inside a Louisville house. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness says Cobb will be taken to Leake County, where he was earlier charged with aggravated assault. It's unclear whether Cobb has a lawyer.
AP-MS-MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Identity of dead woman in Mississippi remains unconfirmed
RED BANKS, Miss. (AP) — A body found Tuesday in north Mississippi remains unidentified. Marshall County Coroner James Richard Anderson says Thursday that it could be next week before the woman's identity is confirmed. Two hunters found the dead white female in her 20s underneath a bridge near Red Banks. Marshall County sheriff's Maj. Kelly McMillen tells local news outlets that it appears the woman was killed elsewhere and her body dumped under the bridge. Based on visible injuries, McMillen says the woman may have been beaten to death. McMillen says the body appears to have been under the bridge for days or weeks.
MISSISSIPPI-BODY IN BASEMENT
Agency had previous contact with family of child who died
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's child welfare agency says it received seven calls between 2014 and 2017 about the family of a Meridian boy with special medical needs. But the Department of Child Protection Services says it had no contact with the family after 2017. That changed when the 5-year-old boy, Jakie Toole, was reported missing this year. He was found dead in a basement in September. Police say Jakie's mother left him with someone else for several months. The mother is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The woman who was supposed to take care of him is charged with capital murder.
FATAL SHOOTING-WIFE KILLED
Mississippi Army sergeant charged with murder of wife
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant in Mississippi has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, who was found shot to death in the home the couple shared with their three children. The Hattiesburg American reports a child called 911 late Sunday to report that his parents had been arguing. The child told responding deputies that he thought he heard a gunshot while he was waiting for them to arrive. Deputies searched the home and found 36-year-old Shauna Harris dead. Her husband, 33-year-old Percy Harris, was arrested and charged. He's being held without bail at a county jail.