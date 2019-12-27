Montgomery to ring in 2020 with block party, fireworks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is bringing back the block party for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
The free, family-friendly event will take place inside Riverwalk Stadium and outside on Tallapoosa Street.
City of Montgomery event manager Jamie Gonzalez says Groove Factor Band will be back to provide live entertainment on the big stage. There will also be food trucks, vendors and drinks available for purchase.
If you want to relax in stadium seats, the band will be playing on the big screen inside Riverwalk.
Before midnight, everyone is encouraged to go inside the stadium for the countdown and fireworks show.
“We have to ring in the new year with a bang. We’ll have the confetti that we always have, we’ll have a grand fireworks display and some really cool things on the field that you don’t want to miss," Gonzalez said.
Although this is a free event, the Salvation Army will be there accepting donations.
Tallapoosa Street in front of the stadium will be blocked off starting at noon Wednesday. There will be security checkpoints on each end of the block party, and all bags will be checked.
Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
