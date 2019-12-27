Opelika asks residents to avoid roadway after collapse

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Opelika is asking residents to avoid Rocky Brook Road after a part of the road collapsed.
According to the city, the collapsed portion of the road is between Overlook Drive and Rocky Brook Lane. At this time, the roadway remains impassible.
On Monday, the city reported water being under the roadway in the area. It is unclear if the water is what caused the roadway’s collapse.
No word on how long the road will remain closed.
