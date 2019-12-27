3 persons of interest identified in Walker Co. man’s disappearance

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating three persons of interest in the case of a missing Walker County man.
Authorities say they’d like to speak to Justin “J.W.” Wyatt Stone, Charity Dove Watts Tessener and Tommy Edwards Welch in relation to the disappearance of Hayden Mayberry.
Mayberry has been missing since November 19. An investigation was started November 26 and it is believed foul play could be involved.
