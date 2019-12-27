Police: Alabama officer shot in head now speaking, walking

OZARK, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama police officer who was shot in the head earlier this month has improved so much he’s now walking and speaking.
A statement released Thursday by the Ozark Police Department says officer Samuel Yoh still has a long road ahead of him. But it says Yoh has full movement and was able to read a book. Yoh recognizes family and friends and is speaking fluently.
The police statement says Yoh’s improvement is a reminder of “God’s almighty power.”
Yoh was shot in the head on Dec. 12 and remains hospitalized. A suspect was shot to death by police.
