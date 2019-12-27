Police: Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left the victim with a serious injury.
Montgomery Police Department Lt. Jarrett Williams says police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Highland Avenue Friday afternoon. The victim was transported from the scene for treatment.
Williams says the shooting happened at a separate location from where the victim was found.
There is not a suspect in custody at this time.
