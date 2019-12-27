Police: Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

Police: Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting
By WSFA Staff | December 27, 2019 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 6:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left the victim with a serious injury.

Montgomery Police Department Lt. Jarrett Williams says police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Highland Avenue Friday afternoon. The victim was transported from the scene for treatment.

Williams says the shooting happened at a separate location from where the victim was found.

There is not a suspect in custody at this time.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.