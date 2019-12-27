Reports: Former Troy wide receiver John Johnson passes away

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reports are circulating that former Troy University football wide receiver John Johnson has passed away at 24 years old.
Sports Director Justin McNelley at WTVY, a sister station of WSFA 12 News, reported the news on Twitter Thursday evening.
The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s reported death are unknown at this time.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Troy University Athletics Department for more information.
According to the Troy Athletics website, Johnson played on the football team from 2014-2017. He was a graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy.
