Several Macon County communities experiencing water outages

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Water Authority is actively working to address a breach in its water system that has left residents without water, a spokesperson with the county Emergency Management Agency said.
Macon County EMA Director Frank H. Lee says the outage is impacting the eastern area of the county, primarily in the Brownville, Oak Grove, Society Hill, and Little Texas communities.
Lee says the Little Texas Fire Department is making water available for Macon County residents at hydrants at the fire department.
