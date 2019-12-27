Showers today and tomorrow, Storms Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Time to break out your umbrella again! We’re tracking showers this morning, and the chance for rain lingers through the weekend.
Isolated showers are possible throughout the day today. It won’t be a washout, but sprinkles could pop throughout the day. Highs will warm to near 70.
Tomorrow will be similar to today. Scattered showers are possible as highs warm back to near 70.
Our next cold front arrives Sunday, bringing heavy rain and the possibility for strong storms. Our main concern is damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, as well as localized flooding. Timing for this threat would be from late afternoon into the evening.
We dry out and significantly cool down behind the front; Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 50s. We now look to stay dry as we ring in the New Year, then low-end shower chances return for the first day of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.