Texas man arrested in Montgomery sexual assault investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Texas man has been arrested in a sex assault case in Montgomery.
Gregory Mingledorff, 36, is charged with first-degree sodomy, according to Montgomery Police Department Lt. Jarrett Williams.
Police started the sexual assault investigation in late October. The victim told police the abuse dated back several years, according to Williams.
Mingledorff was identified as a suspect during the investigation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took Mingledorff into custody Thursday on an unrelated charge.
He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $60,000 bond.
