Warrant issued for suspect in south Ala. lounge shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that happened days before Christmas at a south Alabama lounge.
The Enterprise Police Department is looking for Emmanuel “Mannie” Key in connection to the Dec. 22 shooting at Daleville Lounge. The shooting resulted in the death of Stevie Franklin.
According to police, Key, 28, is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with Key should notify their local law enforcement agency immediately.
Anyone with information on the Key’s whereabouts, or has additional information on the shooting, is asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave us a tip at the Enterprise Police Department website.
