94-year-old woman dies in Alex City house fire

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alex City house fire has claimed the life of a 94-year-old woman.
Alex City officials say the fire happened Thursday night on Old Dark Road.
Family members identified the homeowner as Addie Lee Mann.
No official word on what started the fire, but officials say it may have been the result of an electrical short in the kitchen.
“It looks like the house caught on fire towards the back and she was trying to get out in the front of the house. She made it to the front porch,” Alex City Fire Chief Reese McAlister said. “It's sad. We have ways to try to give our guys counseling and stuff but it's tough. You know we try to save folks and not let people perish."
The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office says the unofficial number of fire fatalities in Alabama stands at 80. Officials say the number is unofficial because they are still gathering information from all the fires as the year ends.
