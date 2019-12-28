2 in custody, 1 wanted in robbery at Andalusia AT&T store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects are in custody and another is wanted in the robbery of the AT&T store in Andalusia last weekend.
According to a press release from the Andalusia Police Department, Treyvon Belgrave, 23, and Salita Shomeo, 25, have been charged with robbery second degree, theft of property first degree, and criminal mischief second degree. There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Brandon Kyles, 22.
All three men are from Orlando, Florida.
Chief Paul Hudson said three men walked into the store on the Western Bypass around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. They reportedly waited for an employee to leave the room and then took display items off the counter. When the employee came back into the room and tried to stop them, the suspects shoved him and fled.
The suspects crashed their vehicle while police in Evergreen were chasing them, according to police. One of the suspects was taken to a hospital for treatment and released. The other two were taken into custody and transported to Andalusia.
Police said they found all of the items taken from the store inside the vehicle, along with items believed to have been taken in a separate robbery.
The police chief said it appears the men were “just passing through town when they decided to rob the store.”
Bond was set at $43,000 each for Belgrave and Shomeo.
