Elmore County school system receives land donation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The board voted unanimously to move forward with the acceptance of the land donation from Rodney Griffith.
The 50 acres on Jackson Road could be the future home of a new middle school if one day approved by the board.
“It’s been something we’ve been working on for quite an extended period of time now. There’s a lot of legal considerations that have to be addressed. Lots of people involved to determine the feasibility, what architects would have to be involved, obviously approval from the state department, that sort of thing,” said Elmore County Board of Education Chairperson Michael Morgan.
Earlier this month the board approved a $50 million bond resolution. Leaders did discuss the new school with the money but also talked about improvements to other schools in the system.
