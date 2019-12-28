Funerals begin for Geneva teens killed in Christmas night car crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The first of three funerals for Geneva teens killed in a Christmas night car crash began Saturday.
Funeral services for Geneva teen Emilee Fain were Saturday afternoon at First Baptist Church in Geneva. Fain was just 16 years old.
Visitation began at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Geneva. Funeral services began two hours later at 3 p.m. from the church. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery just west of Geneva with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing.
A memorial fund has already been set up at Geneva High School in her memory. Emilee was a member of the Geneva High School cheerleading squad and a member of the Panther golf team.
She was active in a number of other groups and organizations in the school and community including the Warren Beck Youth Leadership Program. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Geneva youth program.
Emilee was extremely close to her brother Thomas and sister Mollie and had an everlasting bond with her mother Samantha.
