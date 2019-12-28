Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — An 18-year-old man has died and two teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were injured after a collision sent a car onto a Phoenix sidewalk. Police say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday near 35th Avenue and Bell Road when two cars collided for an unknown reason. The impact caused one car to go onto the sidewalk, where there were several pedestrians. The 18-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries. A 15-year-old pregnant girl suffered serious injuries and her unborn baby died at the hospital. An 18-year-old female is expected to recover. The two drivers, a man and a woman, were not seriously injured.