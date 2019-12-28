Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit in Mississippi alleges the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission hurt wildlife and localities by opening the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana for prolonged periods of time without considering the consequences. The federal lawsuit filed this week by several cities, counties and groups accuses the corps and commission of violating federal law by opening the spillway more frequently. News outlets report the lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction that requires the corps to consult local governments about how to minimize the impacts of opening the spillway. It also wants the defendants to study the impacts of frequent spillway openings and offer ways to mitigate damage.