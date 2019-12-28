Outback Bowl preview: No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 18 Minnesota

For Auburn, the several top-10 showdowns groomed the team and built them for what was to come in the final week of the season: the Iron Bowl. With Auburn’s only home loss being to a Top 5 team, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide entered looking to stay relevant to the College Football Playoff picture. Auburn, having battled three top 10 teams already, and five ranked teams total, was ready for the challenge. The Tigers played their best game of the season, defeating Alabama 48-45 and picking up their ninth victory of the season.