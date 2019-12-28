Woman injured in crash on Atlanta Highway Friday night

December 28, 2019 at 8:51 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 8:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway late Friday night.

Montgomery Police Department Lt. Jarrett Williams said the crash happened at Seminole Drive around 11:55 p.m.

A woman who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

Williams said the woman has since been upgraded to “non-life threatening condition.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and didn’t release any other information.

