Cashier injured during armed robbery at Tuskegee business
One suspect is in custody after an armed robbery at a Tuskegee business Friday.
By WSFA Staff | December 29, 2019 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 12:46 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A cashier was injured during an armed robbery Friday night.

According to the Tuskegee Police Department, at around 9 p.m. Friday officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Martin Luther King Highway, where a business reported a robbery. Police gathered that two suspects entered the business with handguns, wearing masks to hide their identities, and one suspect hit a cashier across the head with his weapon.

Police advise the suspects fled with cash, and the victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. One suspect, a 16-year-old male of Tuskegee, has been taken into custody, but the second suspect is still sought.

Anyone with information in this case should call TPD at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.

