Home invasion suspect arrested in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has arrested a suspect in a home invasion Saturday.
According to TPD, at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a complaint of someone knocking on doors in the Campbell Dr. area. The officers made contact with a 90-year-old woman who said a suspect entered her home and stole her vehicle, purse, and phones.
Police advise while searching the area officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle. The driver led officers on a pursuit, which ended with the suspect fleeing on foot. The officers followed the suspect to a home in the 1700 block of S. Main St., and they were able to take him into custody.
The suspect was identified as Cordarius Fort, 26, and he is charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude. The brother of the suspect, 33-year-old Corey Fort, was also charged with interfering with a government operation.
Anyone with additional information in this case should call TPD at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.