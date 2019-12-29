2 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 5900 block of Wares Ferry Road on a report of someone shot. Upon arrival, they learned the victims, who had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, left the scene of the shooting.
Williams advised one victim ran to the 6300 block of Wares Ferry Road, where he received medical treatment. The second victim fled to the 5800 block of Wares Ferry Road, where he was picked up and transported to the 2700 block of Lagoon Park Drive, where they met Fire Medics.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.