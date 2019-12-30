Alabama’s top 5 wildest weather events of the decade

January 28th, 2014, is not a day people will soon forget. While we don’t see a lot of snow annually in Alabama, it’s not completely uncommon for us to see measurable snowfall. This event was impactful due to the 731 reported vehicle accidents across the state and the major travel headaches it caused not only for us but for other parts of the Deep South. Snowfall totals between 1-4″ were reported, and on top of that, there was a quarter of an inch of ice that didn’t make the situation any better.