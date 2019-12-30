Bama players have amusement park fun before Citrus Bowl practice

ORLANDO, Ala. (WSFA/WBRC) - The Crimson Tide is in Orlando for Wednesday’s VRBO Citrus Bowl when they’ll take on Michigan.
Both teams had another chance to step away from the field and help the Orlando community Monday.
Quarterback Mac Jones and Alabama joined forces with Michigan to give kids a VIP experience at Fun Spot Amusement park.
The players and children from Life Orlando rode rides, danced and just had fun before the team's afternoon practice.
Life Orlando is a program that encourages children to focus in school, and if they make good grades, they are rewarded with trips like these.
Players said events like these give them a chance to hang out one more time before the season ends.
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs II said, “We’re here for a week, so we have a little time to just hang out with the team and bond and play around with some of these guys it’s their last time. It’s our last time together, it’s our last road trip. We have fun while we can, and when the game comes we treat it just like any other game.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.