Michael Bloomberg to visit Montgomery on Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is coming to Montgomery on Monday.
The billionaire former mayor of New York City is scheduled to meet with health experts and providers to discuss his plans to address infant mortality across the country, and especially in Alabama.
Following that meeting, Bloomberg will meet with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and deliver remarks to the media.
Bloomberg made a late entry into the crowded Democratic primary race, filing in early November to meet Alabama’s primary deadline. The state’s primary is on March 3, commonly referred to as Super Tuesday.
He’d previously decided in March that he would not run for president, despite leaning toward it for months. But that changed after he decided he doesn’t believe any of the current candidates are positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.
