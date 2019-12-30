Montgomery revokes liquor license from The Shack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No more happy hours at The Shack after what happened inside the city council chambers at Montgomery City Hall Monday morning.
“I wasn’t surprised,” said owner Jerry Cook.
Montgomery police outlined the number of calls they received in recent months.
“Of course the murder we had back in September. Three subjects shot in June,” said a police officer.
Cook felt the accusations were not quite truthful.
“It’s something that’s going on in the parking lot and most of it is in the adjacent parking lot," Cook claimed.
During the city council meeting, police showed a blurry and fast-moving cell phone footage of a recent fight inside The Shack. Cook slammed the viewing alleging the video was not of his bar and grill.
“They were saying that was my establishment and there wasn’t even an establishment here,” Cook said.
Some pointed questions by council members.
“You’re paying security and you don’t know who you’re paying,” one councilmember asked.
“Well, my accountant is paying,” Cook responded.
Jerry Cook’s attorney Amanda Cook says they didn’t have time to prepare for the presentation Monday and requested more time to show Cook had taken steps to improve safety at The Shack such as new lighting in the parking lot and a new wooden door near the front.
“And we weren’t given notice of this meeting until before Christmas and we have not had any time to prepare that for you," said Amanda Cook.
Councilmembers weren’t moved and voted unanimously to revoke the liquor license, effective immediately.
“License revoked,” intoned Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright.
Jerry Cook says he won’t quit. He intends to appeal the revocation in court.
Jerry Cook had two regular patrons support him at the podium during the council meeting. Cook, meantime, says he plans to file an injunction in court first thing Tuesday morning.
