Montgomery robbery suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Dec. 20 armed business robbery suspect has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Lakeylea Andre Jackson Jr. is accused of robbing a business in the 1100 block of South Decatur Street around 9:30 p.m. that Friday.
MPD does not release the names of businesses, as a policy, but said no injuries were reported despite an undisclosed amount of money being taken.
MPD developed Jackson as a suspect during the course of its investigation.
He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
