Police: Witness ‘saved a life’ by reporting kidnapping Sunday in Brookside

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A California man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Brookside at knifepoint, assaulted her with a tire iron, led police in a chase and held the victim hostage at knifepoint during a standoff.
Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones says it was a witness who called police to report the kidnapping and added that the call likely saved the victim’s life.
Chief Jones says when the witness reported a man attempting to drag woman into a wooden area on Brookside Coalburg Road with the intent to kill her. Once the suspect noticed the witness, he put the woman into his van and sped off. The witness then followed the victim, according to Chief Jones, and continued updated officers on the suspect’s location.
“The witness who originally reported the kidnapping, that man did a great job," Chief Jones said.
According to Brookside Police, officers received the call around 2:45 p.m. Brookside patrol units spotted the van shortly afterward and attempted to stop it.
The suspect fled, leading police on a chase onto Bivins Brookside Rd.
Additional units responded, blocking the vehicle on Mt. Olive Rd when they observed a female bleeding from her head, being held against her will and forced onto the floorboard by the suspect. The suspect drove into a police car, breaking through the barrier and continued to flee the scene.
The suspect attempted to run over a Brookside officer before assisting officers were able to barricade the suspect again and establish a tactical perimeter.
According to police, the suspect then held the victim hostage at knifepoint and barricaded the rear of the van.
As officers attempted to negotiate, the suspect pleaded with officers to kill him.
Tactical units were eventually able to enter the vehicle, rescue the victim and take the suspect into custody.
The suspect has been identified as Sean E. Sanders of Los Angeles. Police say the suspect has an extensive criminal history involving assault and kidnapping.
Police say Sanders’ van had a cage in the back of the vehicle, wire cages over the windows, a blanket covering the back window and chains locking the back doors from the inside.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.