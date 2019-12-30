Seasonably cool air returns to wrap up 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After days of above average temperatures, we are going to end this year on a quiet and seasonable note... the line of showers and storms we tracked late Sunday has now passes through Alabama, and changes to our overall weather pattern are underway as we speak!
Cooler and drier air is slowly funneling back into our atmosphere, so you’ll likely notice the difference as we go from the morning into the afternoon. Clouds hang on early, and temperatures are in the 50s/60s; as we start to clear out, the wind will pick up so our temperatures will either stay consistent or dip a bit later on today.
Highs climb to either side of 60°, and that’s right on par with what is considered “normal” by end of December standards.
Tonight into Tuesday morning will be chilly! Under a clear sky, we dip into the mid/upper 30s. Wind will still play a big role in our forecast, so breezy conditions will likely make it feel colder if you go outside unprepared.
We warm into the upper 50s and low 60s again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
As we get ready to ring in 2020, it looks like we will still be chilly... if you have New Years Eve plans that take you outside, be ready for temps that are in the 30s around midnight.
Our next chance for rain arrives by Wednesday night/Thursday and sticks around through late Friday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.