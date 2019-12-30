Court denies accused Huntsville cop-killer’s request to visit crime scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state has ruled against a motion from the man accused of murdering Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III earlier this month.
LaJeromeny Brown had requested to personally visit the crime scene. Court documents show that request has been denied.
Brown is accused of fatally shooting Clardy, who was part of a STAC team conducting a drug investigation involving Brown in north Huntsville on Dec. 6.
The state says crime scene photos were taken and will be made available to Brown’s defense at the appropriate time. Court filings also say the scene is on private property so the defense must get permission from the property owner to view the scene themselves.
“Alabama courts have long held that an incarcerated capital murder defendant does not have a right to view a crime scene absent a ‘compelling reason’ and that a general assertion that a defendant’s presence is necessary to assist counsel is not sufficient,” the denial states.
Brown is due in court for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 27.
