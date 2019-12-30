UPDATE: Missing man’s body found in well in Valley, acquaintance charged with his murder

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An acquaintance of a missing Valley man tentatively identified as a victim whose remains were found in a well in Beulah has been charged with murder.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was executing a search warrant of a residence in the 9000 block of Lee Road 279 in Valley near Beulah on Dec. 29 in reference to the case of missing 72-year-old James Edmund Clarke. Clarke was reported missing on December 19 but had not been seen for three weeks prior.
While executing the search warrant, deputies found the remains of a human male in a well at the residence. Those remains have tentatively been identified as Clarke.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the subject dead at the scene. The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to confirm the identity. An autopsy confirmed that the body had stabbing and gunshot wounds.
It took crews approximately two and a half hours to remove the remains from the well, according to Harris.
58-year-old Hubert Sprayberry, an acquaintance of Clarke, has been arrested and charged with murder
It is unclear at this time what led up to the man’s death.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.