WAFF 48 reporter Allen Stroud passes away following fight with cancer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 reporter Allen Stroud passed away Sunday afternoon following a yearlong battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Allen was 31 years old.
Allen, a Madison native, joined WAFF 48 in 2013. His path to television news was not traditional.
He graduated from Auburn University with a business degree and began his TV career working in the station’s sales department.
Allen, truly, never met a stranger. He was quick to strike up conversation and vested genuine interest in learning more about those around him. His personality suited a salesman, but his dream was to report within the community he so dearly loved.
Most reporters graduate with a degree in journalism. Allen lacked this initial advantage, so he committed his weekends and evenings to interning in the newsroom when he finished his business with clients.
He jumped at the opportunity to begin his television news career as a photographer and digital reporter in 2015. His love for the people of the Tennessee Valley was evident through the passion he poured into his work.
Allen’s strong work ethic propelled him to a promotion as a full-time reporter in 2017. Allen told viewers when he started reporting, “It is a privilege to work with so many people I’ve looked up to and respected for so many years. The viewers of the Tennessee Valley are loyal, kind, and so giving.”
He worked diligently to surface meaningful reports during his time in WAFF 48’s Sand Mountain bureau and across the Tennessee Valley.
Allen would later maintain he had a job that never felt like work.
“The 48 Team loved Allen,” said WAFF 48 General Manager Dave Thomason. “He embraced hard work and loved to laugh with his co-workers. They loved him for being authentic and kind.”
“We are thinking of Allen’s mom, dad and his sister,” added news director Julie Szulczewski. “His 48 family grieves his loss, but we know he is no longer in pain and for that we are grateful.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
