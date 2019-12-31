Auburn Tigers get day to relax before Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WSFA) - Day number five is in the books for the Auburn Tigers in Tampa.
Just two days remain until the Outback Bowl at Raymond James stadium between the Auburn Tigers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Monday was a beach day for a few Auburn players but mostly a chance for fans to get together. Coach Gus Malzahn made an appearance at Clearwater Beach, giving a tug-of-war pep talk.
“I would just say we need to go win, that’s what would say. Yeah. We got a bunch of winners in that group. I know them well,” Malzahn said.
Not all the Auburn players made the trek to the beach, but the ones who did told us it’s special to be here at the bowl, and this one is big for the seniors.
“It means a lot because I’m a redshirt freshman this year," said Kameron Brown, a freshman linebacker. "You get to see the whole atmosphere of everything. You get to see the older players leave off this year. It means the world because we can send our seniors off with a great season.”
The Tigers will have a walkthrough at the stadium on Tuesday then it’s on to gameday at noon on Wednesday from Raymond James Stadium.
