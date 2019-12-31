Class Act teacher inspired to lead by teachers of her youth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many of our Class Act winners credit their teachers as the reason they chose the classroom for their careers. This week’s winner is no different. But Anita Allen-Williams says, not only were her teachers an inspiration, they helped raise her to be the person she is today.
“One of my first-grade teachers, Ms. Miller, she went above and beyond with making me feel welcome to her class. Kind of like a second grandmother even to the point of sitting me on her lap from time to time. I’ve had other teachers who did my hair,” said Allen-Williams.
The middle school history teacher says those teachers had high hopes for her, and she feels the same way about her students. One of those students nominated her for the award.
“That’s even more of an honor because a lot of times I’m in here pouring out my heart to them and telling them, ‘If I see you on the news, I want it to be for something good.’ I want to always serve as a model first of what I’m telling them and be able to say I come from what you come from. I understand and this is still my expectation of you,” she said.
Beasley Allen Law Firm sponsors this monthly award. Attorney Aigner Kolom says that makes her proud.
"We send our kids to school and we don't really know what type of teacher we're gonna get. And so it's just a blessing and honor when you can send your child to school and you get a teacher who's really there for them, who has a good heart and who really wants to be an impact on their life," said Kolom.
And because of the impact she’s had, Anita Allen-Williams is the winner of our monthly award including a beautiful plaque and a monetary award to use in her classroom.
