County inmate’s death under investigation by SBI

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine what caused the death of an inmate being held at the Covington County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate, Opp resident Donnie Hay, died early Monday morning at the jail of an unknown cause. Foul play is not suspected, but the body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Hay was being held on a parole violation by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole after an arrest Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office said the man was alone in a holding cell when he was found unresponsive during a routine check. Medical personnel responded to the facility and pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the cause of death and the circumstances around it.
