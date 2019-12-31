Geneva holds candlelight vigil for 3 teens killed in Christmas car accident

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva continued remembering the three girls who died in a Christmas car accident at a candlelight vigil Monday night.
Hundreds of people met up at the junction to pray and sing for the girls.
Several of Cassidy, Emilee and Addyson’s friends shared stories about the girls’ love of Pitch Perfect and Tik-Tok.
"Every time I see them, all the girls, they always had a smile on their face,” said Cheerleader and Volleyball Player Addison Quattlebaum. “They were always laughing and cutting up. You never saw a frown on their face. I guess not being able to hear their voice and see their smiles again, that’s really what’s hurting.”
The ceremony ended with a balloon release in the girls’ memory.
